Fort Stewart soldier’s death ruled a suicide

A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A Fort Stewart soldier’s death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Army.

The Army said in a statement to WTOC that the cause of death was ruled suicide and that no one will be charged.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.

In a press release Sunday afternoon from the United States Army Europe and Africa Command, Pfc. Denisha Montgomery, assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, was found unresponsive in her barracks in Wiesbaden, Germany on August 9.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

In part, the United States Army Europe and Africa Command said in a statement, “We are saddened by the loss of Pfc. Montgomery. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Pfc. Montgomery was deployed to Germany from Fort Stewart and was scheduled to return with her unit at the end of September.

The incident is currently under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

