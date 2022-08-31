Atlanta News First comes to northern Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - WGCL and WPCH are rolling out a new news mission to greater Atlanta. Beginning on September 30, all of our newscasts on both stations will be known as Atlanta News First. WGCL will also change its call sign to WANF.

Atlanta News First: A look behind the scenes This is Atlanta News First! Brooks Baptiste and General Manager Erik Schrader take you behind the scenes. Posted by CBS46 on Friday, September 30, 2022

The move comes ten months after Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, completed the purchase of CBS46 and Meredith’s other broadcast news stations.

“The people of Northern Georgia deserve a better, community-focused local news service on all platforms. This is the start of something new that will benefit Atlanta and its surrounding communities for years to come,” said Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader.

“Weather must be a priority in Northern Georgia. Breaking News must be a priority. Investigative journalism that leads to change must be a priority. We’re the hometown station owned by a company located in Atlanta as well. Viewers trust local news to deliver stories that matter to them; stories the national news outlets won’t deliver. We’re committed to telling the story of our area. In 2022, we can’t be reducing the size of our news teams – we must keep growing and keep telling more stories that matter to Atlanta.”

Viewers can expect more local news, with more newscasts across WANF, WPCH and ANF+, the station’s free streaming app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

“Atlanta News First is a commitment to Atlanta and the people who make this such an incredible place to live,” said News Director Kim Saxon. “We aim to empower our audience every day through impactful local journalism, reliable weather and traffic, and a connection to our community. We believe in celebrating what is great about our city, and we are invested in doing our part to make it better.”

Atlanta News First has bolstered its broadcast news staff to rival any local affiliate in the Southeast, including having the most meteorologists in Georgia and giving viewers a trusted First Alert weather expert ready to deliver up-to-the-minute updates as weather changes or threatens our area.

Overall, the station has added more than 50 new jobs in news, marketing, technology, and sales in the past year and is still hiring.

About WANF

WANF (previously WGCL/CBS46) has served Atlanta communities for more than 50 years with local news, weather, sports, and entertainment. WANF & WPCH are owned by Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.