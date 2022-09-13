Atlanta has second-highest rise in inflation in U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta has seen the second-highest rise in inflation in the country over the past year, according to Wallethub.

WalletHub compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), using the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation in the short and long term. Atlanta saw the Consumer Price Index rise by 11.7 percent when compared to last year and 1.3 percent compared to two months before the most recent data.

Atlanta’s MSA includes 28 counties in the metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta was only beaten out by the Phoenix metro area, where the index rose a full 13 percent. Tampa Bay, Miami and Dallas round out the top five.

