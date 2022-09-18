Defending champion Atlanta Braves to visit White House, celebrate championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hosting a championship parade, celebrating with family, friends and fans, touring multiple cities and states showing off your championship hardware and of course visiting the White House. That is some of the many joys of winning a national championship.

The 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves are scheduled to visit the White House on Sept. 26, to show off their fancy championship trophy and for many players, enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Perhaps, the team will fly in style on their fancy new team plane to Washington, D.C. to meet President Joe Biden. Delta dedicated the plane to the team in July.

For these Atlanta Braves, to win the world series in 2021 and have the opportunity to compete again is a special feeling.

The Braves have tougher tests ahead. If they want to put themselves in a position to compete for another championship this year and in the future, they have to set themselves up for success now and stay focused only on the current.

The Braves currently are ranked No. 4 in the MLB standings in the National League. They currently own a 90-55 record and with less than 20 games remaining this season, are in a prime position to still fight for one of the top few spots in the standings.

