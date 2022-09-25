DeKalb church a total loss after overnight fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church went up in flames early Sunday morning.

According to DeKalb County Fire, fire crews were called out to battle a fire at New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located at 3283 Columbia Woods Drive in DeKalb County, around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the church is a total loss and there were no injuries reported in the fire.

Fire crews remained through the early morning to take care of hotspots in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

New Bethel (WGCL)

