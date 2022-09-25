Duluth police asking for tips to find 13-year-old autistic boy last seen Wednesday

Sean Joel Ayling
Sean Joel Ayling(WGCL)
Sep. 25, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you seen Sean Ayling? The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy with autism, who went missing Wednesday.

According to police, Sean Joel Ayling was seen walking near 2635 Pleasant Hill Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Sean is described as 5-feet-4-inches-tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about Sean’s whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.

