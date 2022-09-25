Family demands answers after a man was brutally beaten in Roswell park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park.

Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father.

“He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has a step app and all that. 20,000 plus a day,” said Dean Donald.

The hospital called Dean on the night of Sept. 13th. His 40-year-old son was attacked on an evening walk.

“Said that they had him and he’d been attacked in the park and was brutally beaten up,” said Dean.

The odd thing: nothing had been taken from Matt.

“To just to take it upon yourself to attack an innocent person is uncalled for,” said Dean.

Matt’s still in the hospital weeks later. His brain is damaged so badly that he’s struggling to remember what happened. It could take weeks, if not months for him to recover.

“I would have to ask questions: why? What was your motive to do something like this? Do you have any idea how this has affected his family? His friends?” said Dean.

Matt’s parents and in-laws have been in town helping with his infant son and trying to help the police in any way they can.

“For the public, we would like some information if anybody knows anything. If they saw anything out of the ordinary the evening of Tuesday, Sept. the 13th around 9 p.m.,” said Dean.

Dean hopes spreading the word about this attack will serve as a warning to the public to be safe and stop whoever did this from hurting another family.

“If you could see the ramifications of what you’ve done, you’d maybe not do it again,” said Dean.

The family does have a GoFund Me to help with medical expenses and to help add security to the Roswell Area Park.

