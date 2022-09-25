FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Few Showers possible tonight; dry and sunny Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies this evening with only a stray shower is possible. A cold front moving through North Georgia will bring a 20% chance of rain through the evening. Low temperatures will be cool and drop to the low 60s. Behind the front, Monday will be sunny and dry with highs near 80 degrees.

Monday’s summary

High - 81°

Normal high - 81°

Chance of rain - 0%

Monday

What you need to know

It’ll be a great start to the week with sunny skies, cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.

FIRST ALERT on Friday and Saturday

Friday is a FIRST ALERT with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds expected as Ian tracks through north Georgia. There also be may a risk of severe weather on Friday, depending on the track of the storm.

As of now, possible impacts in North Georgia are:

2 to 4+ inches of rain

Rain totals through Saturday

Tropical Storm Force wind gusts (39+ mph)

Severe weather is possible, including tornadoes (Depending on the exact path of the storm)

**In current forecast path, Even without tornadoes: very heavy rain & strong winds could cause trees/powe rlines to come down. Expect power outages - possibly widespread.

Current timing for North Georgia: Friday through Saturday morning (this is also subject to change)

Forecast Radar Friday

There is still uncertainty on the exact path of the storm after Wednesday. Some models have landfall in the Big Bend of Florida, others have Ian moving in near Tampa. We’ll continue to fine tune impacts in North Georgia as we get more certainty on the storm’s path/strength/timing.

Click here for more on Ian.

