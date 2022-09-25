Gov. Brian Kemp activates state operations center ahead of Ian

Ian is expected to reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west coast.
The state operations center opened Monday
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the activation of state resources ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west coast.

According to our CBS46 First Alert Weather Team, what’s left of Ian is expected to track through north Georgia with the highest impact on Friday, which is now the FIRST ALERT.

In preparation for the storm’s landfall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency in all 67 counties and the State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level One.

Gov. Kemp posted to Twitter Sunday about preparations in Georgia; “As we prepare for whatever this storm may bring, I have ordered the activation of @GeorgiaEMAHS’s State Operations Center, beginning tomorrow. We are leaving nothing to chance and will closely monitor the storm’s evolution throughout the week.”

