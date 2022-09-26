3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan in Chicago after allegedly being pushed into the water has died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.

The boy was at Chicago’s Navy Pier when his aunt, Victoria Moreno, allegedly pushed him into the lake and then stood by and did nothing as he sank to the bottom.

The boy was pulled out by divers about 30 minutes later and was rushed to a hospital.

Moreno was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors say that the charges against her might be upgraded.

