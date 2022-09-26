Acuña delivers late, Braves outlast Phillies 8-7 in 11

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay.

The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets.

They’ll play three games next weekend in Atlanta.

Kyle Schwarber extended his National League-leading home run total to 42 with a pair of solo drives while scoring three times for the Phillies.

Philadelphia holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers for the third NL wild card spot and a head-to-head tiebreaker over Milwaukee based on a 4-3 season series advantage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.