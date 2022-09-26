Acuña delivers late, Braves outlast Phillies 8-7 in 11

Atlanta Braves's Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by...
Atlanta Braves's Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by Michael Harris II during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)(Laurence Kesterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay.

The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets.

They’ll play three games next weekend in Atlanta.

Kyle Schwarber extended his National League-leading home run total to 42 with a pair of solo drives while scoring three times for the Phillies.

Philadelphia holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers for the third NL wild card spot and a head-to-head tiebreaker over Milwaukee based on a 4-3 season series advantage.

