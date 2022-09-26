California slaying suspect killed in shootout; Amber Alert canceled for daughter

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter.

Authorities say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia.

His female passenger was also struck by gunfire but authorities would not immediately say whether she is the missing teen.

Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled with his daughter, Savannah Graziano, in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. Officials announced Tuesday the alert had been canceled but did not immediately provide further details.

Graziano was described as armed and dangerous after he allegedly killed a woman on Monday in a domestic violence incident.

