California slaying suspect killed in shootout; Amber Alert canceled for daughter

FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano. Graziano, the fugitive in a Southern California slaying, was killed in a shootout Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.(Courtesy of City of Fontana Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter.

Authorities say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia.

His female passenger was also struck by gunfire but authorities would not immediately say whether she is the missing teen.

Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled with his daughter, Savannah Graziano, in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. Officials announced Tuesday the alert had been canceled but did not immediately provide further details.

Graziano was described as armed and dangerous after he allegedly killed a woman on Monday in a domestic violence incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year
President Joe Biden touts a cost break for seniors on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023. (CNN,...
Biden: Americans won, Big Pharma lost
Carson Kennedy
Teen arrested for murder in Paulding County
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader