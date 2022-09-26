Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium.

Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner.

This year’s fair will also feature rides such as Nemesis 360 and the Expedition, bringing heights and speedy thrills to fairgoers.

The fair will run through Nov. 6. It will be open 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

