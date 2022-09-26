By George unveils The Skyscraper, Atlanta’s tallest burger

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Let’s face it – nothing compares to the taste of a flavorful cheeseburger.

While many places in Atlanta offer a variety of patties, By George is serving up The Skyscraper, which is believed to be the city’s tallest burger.

The burger gets its name from the Candler Hotel, which once was Atlanta’s tallest building when it was constructed in 1906.

Julio Castillo, head chef of By George says he looks forward to the genuine smile from people when they take the first bite.

“We’re always searching for new things,” Castillo said. “I think we nailed it with this burger.”

The burger consists of two locally grown Wagyu beef patties from Chatel Farms in Reidsville, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, Coca-Cola braised pork belly, lettuce, tomato and Vidalia fried onions.

The Skyscraper is available at By George inside the Candler Hotel through September for lunch and brunch. It costs $45.

The Candler was designed by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler. Before becoming a hotel in 2019, the historic building was home to hundreds of offices. The marble columns have stood for more than a century, holding up many layers of history.

The Skyscraper, Atlanta's Tallest Burger (By George, The Candler Hotel)

