FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet midweek; FIRST ALERT Friday & Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a cool start to the day on Tuesday. The temperature will range from the 40s to the low 50s at sunrise (around 7:30 a.m.) throughout north Georgia. Look for a lot of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s - a beautiful day!

Tuesday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 0%

Stays dry through the midweek

There may be a few more clouds on Wednesday and Thursday, but overall the weather look beautiful with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT Friday & Saturday

What’s left of Hurricane Ian is expected to track through north Georgia on Friday and Saturday, which will result in periods of heavy rain, strong winds, and potentially severe storms capable of producing tornadoes.

Rain: 2 to 5 inches of rain. Flash flooding possible.

Wind: Gusts could reach up to tropical storm force strength (39mph). Trees and power lines could come down causing power outages.

Severe Weather: Tornadoes are possible (depending on the exact path of the storm through North Georgia).

Forecast rain through Saturday (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.