Georgia Tech board calls meeting with Collins’ future murky

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech’s athletic association board has called a meeting for Monday and the future of football coach Geoff Collins appears to be in the balance.

Georgia Tech spokesman Mike Flynn says the meeting will be open only to board members.

There has been increased speculation about Collins’ status following three consecutive three-win seasons and a 1-3 start this month.

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury, who hired Collins, has also faced increased criticism.

Collins is 10-28 in his fourth season at Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets lost 27-10 to UCF on Saturday.

