Georgia woman regains ability to hear after being deaf for 13 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Since 2009, Wendy Weaver has had a hard time hearing due to a bad reaction to an antibiotic. The issue gradually progressed and got worse.

“Then I woke up one morning, Dec. 2, 2009. I woke up that morning and couldn’t hear at all,” she said.

Weaver said she knew it was time to get a cochlear implant. She had the surgery done at Emory University Hospital Midtown.

She said fear is what kept her from getting the procedure, but it was the love of her small grandkids that inspired her.

“I lost 13 years of my life. That is my biggest regret, letting fear keep me from it,” she said.

Her husband Johnny said it’s nice to finally enjoy music together once again. They recently went to a concert in Nashville.

“She said she can hear everything they are saying. It was loud in there and there was background noise, so this was a big test,” he said.

Weaver hopes her story can inspire someone else who has hearing loss, to go ahead and take the leap of faith.

Weaver said voices sounded almost robotic for the first few days, but they then became a lot more natural as time went on. She plans to get another implant in the other ear as soon as the doctor clears her.

Weaver said she is open to speaking with others who are considering getting the procedure done. You can reach Wendy at wkw3587@yahoo.com

