HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hurricane Ian is currently headed toward the state of Florida and is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida or the Florida Panhandle by Thursday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a “state of emergency” for the entire state and the National Hurricane Center has advised the residents of Cuba, Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula to have a hurricane plan in place.

The hurricane is also expected to impact the residents of Georgia.

Ian has officially made landfall in Cuba as a strong Cat 3 hurricane with 125mph winds as of early Tuesday morning.

