Man makes 'arresting' proposal with the help of police

Police officers help a man use a fake arrest to propose to his girlfriend. (SOURCE: WHDH)
By Michael Yoshida
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT
WHITMAN, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Massachusetts responded to a different kind of call this month when they helped set up an unforgettable marriage proposal.

It was a heart-stopping proposal when Wayne Morse faked his own arrest before dropping to a knee and asking his girlfriend, Kristen Flemming, to marry him.

“I was having a heart attack,” Flemming said. “I was just horrified. I was ready to kill him. And he’s so lucky it ended that way because I was so mad.”

Flemming said her mother had told Morse to do it at a beach because it would be more romantic, but Morse had a better idea.

“Wayne said this was something I’d like better, and he was right because it’s definitely a story to tell and something we’ll never forget,” Flemming said.

The unforgettable moment happened in early September at the restaurant where the couple had had their first date.

Flemming’s parents, the restaurant’s owner, and the police were all in on the surprise.

“They walked in, and they were like, ‘Are you Wayne Morse?’” Morse said. “They had a printout of my picture and everything, and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ They’re like, ‘You’re under arrest.’”

Wayne was cuffed by the officers and walked out.

A short time later, one of the officers went back in for Flemming.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, they’re serious charges and he’d like to tell you himself,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ So, I followed them out, and that’s when they open the door and he jumped out and got down on one knee,” she said.

After a few moments of shock, the answer was “yes.”

Morse said everything played out as it was scripted.

“I had no idea,” Flemming said. “I really thought he was being arrested. It was the best proposal.”

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was grateful to have taken part in the unique proposal and wished the couple well.

They also noted this was a one-and-done occasion.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

