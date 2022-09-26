Man struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Roswell Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after being hit by several vehicles Saturday night in Marietta.

The Marietta Police Department the fatal pedestrian crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Roswell Road.

Marietta PD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit says the initial investigation revealed that a 38-year-old Hispanic male was exiting the parking lot of 1495 Roswell Road and began crossing Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk. He was struck by four different passing vehicles before traffic was able to stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say all of the drivers involved remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The pedestrian’s name is being withheld until his next-of-kin can be located and notified.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Bedford at 770-794-5364.

