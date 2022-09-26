Temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an Executive Order Monday halting redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by November.

The mayor says he wants to work with the city council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium.

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman said council would likely introduce legislation to extend the moratorium several months at the October 3 council meeting.

“It buys us time so we can develop a long-term plan,” said Shipman. “25 acres of land is certainly going to be attractive for potential development.”

In a news release sent out Monday morning, Mayor Dickens said the Atlanta Medical Center campus is a vital cornerstone of the Old Fourth Ward community and the city of Atlanta is interested in any future plans lining up with what serves the community best.

The Executive Order directs the Department of City Planning to refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions, replatting, or lot consolidations for 15 parcels of land that are part of the current AMC site.

Shipman said he hopes to keep some form of healthcare at the premises because of its proximity to major interstates and people are familiar with the location. The moratorium will give leaders more time to figure out creative solutions.

“It basically allows the philanthropic sector, the public sector, and the private sector to say, hey, is there another institution to use this to continue healthcare? Is there a creative way multiple institutions can come together?” he explained.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.