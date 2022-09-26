UGA football player Javon Bullard arrested Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football player Javon Bullard was arrested and charged after police say he was driving under the influence on Sunday morning.

According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, Bullard was booked into the jail around 5 a.m. after being arrested by University of Georgia police officials.

Bullard faces multiple other misdemeanor charges.

Bullard was eventually released on bond totaling $4,200.

According to Saturdaydownsouth, the University of Georgia Athletic Association released a statement regarding Bullard’s arrest.

“We are aware of a recently reported incident involving Javon Bullard. We are limited in what we can say, but the report is disappointing and is not reflective of our standards. In addition to University disciplinary processes, we will address the incident internally according to Athletic Association policies.”



