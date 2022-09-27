1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway

Police file photo
Police file photo(WTVG)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver has died after a multiple-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 South.

Atlanta Police say the call came in around 3 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway. They say a driver traveling southbound struck a guardrail, sending debris from the damaged guardrail into the northbound lanes.

Eight other vehicles hit the guardrail - 2 of the 8 were tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers leaked diesel fuel and several of the cars have tire damage.

The male driver of the car that first struck the guardrail, who police say was in his early 20s, died from his injuries. No other series injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

