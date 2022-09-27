All-pink flight for breast cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta Airlines is kicking off a month-long campaign to bring awareness to breast cancer.

150 passengers, including breast cancer survivors, flew to Salt Lake City on “Breast Cancer One” to help support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Everyone boarded an all-pink plane for the special flight with different special guests including Kristen, a breast cancer survivor who had just begun her flight attendant training when she received her diagnosis. She has since completed her qualifications and will be joining the other passengers on the flight.

“We have people who are continuing on their fight, we have survivors, but we also are commemorating those who have lost the battle and it just makes us want to fight harder and raise all the money that we can for this amazing cause,” she said.

More than $21 million dollars has been raised for the foundation since 2005.

Just last year, nearly $2 million was raised.

