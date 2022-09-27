All-pink flight for breast cancer

All-pink flight for breast cancer
By Shon Gables
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta Airlines is kicking off a month-long campaign to bring awareness to breast cancer.

150 passengers, including breast cancer survivors, flew to Salt Lake City on “Breast Cancer One” to help support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Everyone boarded an all-pink plane for the special flight with different special guests including Kristen, a breast cancer survivor who had just begun her flight attendant training when she received her diagnosis. She has since completed her qualifications and will be joining the other passengers on the flight.

“We have people who are continuing on their fight, we have survivors, but we also are commemorating those who have lost the battle and it just makes us want to fight harder and raise all the money that we can for this amazing cause,” she said.

More than $21 million dollars has been raised for the foundation since 2005.

Just last year, nearly $2 million was raised.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nearly all sectors of the wedding industry have experienced higher costs because of inflation.
It’s wedding season! Consider having this conversation before the big ‘I Do’
Lane as seen from space as a previously strong hurricane. (Image: NASA)
What hurricane season was like the year you were born
Tybee Island preps for Hurricane season
How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes
BASKIN ROAD HOUSE FIRE
Community rallies for the family of two teens who died in Paulding County fire