Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police continue investigating the mysterious disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife and mother who was found dead in northeast Georgia only hours after she was reported missing.

Here is a timeline of the case:

Sept. 9, 2022

Husband Steven Collier will tell police the last time he saw his wife, Debbie Collier, alive was around 9 p.m. before he went to bed. He will tell police he and his wife sleep in separate rooms because of his snoring.

Sept. 10, 2022

2:55 p.m.-3:09 p.m. Debbie Collier is seen on surveillance video at a Family Dollar store in Clayton in northeast Georgia’s Rabun County. Collier is seen entering the store at 2:55 p.m. and remaining there until 3:09 p.m.

“In the video, the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything,” according to a Habersham County police statement. “All video footage obtained from the store and surrounding businesses shows that the victim was alone in the van at the time she visited the store.”

Police said Collier purchased a rain poncho; a refillable torch lighter; a two-roll pack of paper towels; a 7.5x9.5 OBD Tarp; and a reusable tote bag. Police obtained a copy of the store receipt and a copy of the video footage from the store security cameras.

3:17 p.m. The Colliers’ daughter, Amanda Bearden, will tell police later today she received $2,385 on Venmo with a message, “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flowerpot by the door.”

Approximately 5 p.m. An incident report that will be filed on Sunday, Sept. 11, from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said a Tallulah Falls police officer saw Debbie Collier’s rented Chrysler Pacifica on the side of Ga. Highway 15. At this time, no missing persons report had been filed. The report said vehicles “routinely pull into this area.”

6:08 p.m. Steven Collier meets with an Athens-Clarke County police officer at the Colliers’ home near Ga. Highway 441. This is the first time that Debbie Collier has been reported to police as missing. Steven Collier told police he left for work sometime on Sept. 10 but also said he saw the vehicle his wife was driving in the driveway. Steven Collier said Debbie Collier “should have been home,” according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.

Amanda Bearden told police her mother had rented the vehicle because hers had been in an accident. She also told police her mother’s driver’s license and debit card were the only possessions missing.

Sept. 11, 2022

12:28 p.m. According to a Habersham County Sheriff’s report, an officer was notified by 911 that Sirius XM service had been pinging a vehicle per the request of the Athens-Clarke County police department in reference to a missing person. The caller from Sirius XM told Habersham 911 they believed it to have stopped or pulled over in the area of GA 15 northbound, in the area of Victory Home Lane in Clarkesville. The vehicle was identified as a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, which was the vehicle identified by Amanda Bearden as her mother’s rental vehicle.

Habersham County police found the vehicle at a pulloff to an old logging road on Georgia Highway 15 near Victory Home Lane. The vehicle was unlocked and empty.

While waiting for other units to arrive, the police report said Amanda Bearden arrived on the scene “in a histerical (SIC) state. Bearden began screaming that the vehicle belonged to her mother,” the report said. Bearden, police said, had been notified by Athens-Clarke County police the vehicle had been pinged by Sirius XM and provided her with the latest ping’s approximate location.

Bearden told police her mother had no history of mental health issues and denied any suicidal tendencies. “She also stated her mother had a bad back, and couldn`t have walked far,” the report said.

A K9 unit arrived. Police began searching the nearby woods and first found a red tote bag near an uprooted tree which was near the remains of a fire. Further down the embankment, police found a partially burned blue tarp and then “a nude female laying on her back, grasping a small tree with her right hand.”

3:09 p.m. Collier’s body is found and identified.

5:06 p.m. Habersham’s sheriff’s office police begin a crime scene log.

Sept. 26, 2022

Habersham’s sheriff’s office announced Collier’s time of death was between 3:09 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 12:44 p.m. on Sept. 11. The department also releases surveillance video of Collier in the Family Dollar store.

This timeline will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

