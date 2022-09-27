Local high schools move football games to Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County School District has moved all high school football games to Sept. 29 in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The district also canceled all other athletic competitions this weekend.

Clayton County School District has also moved its football games to Thursday. In addition, it will move to virtual learning for Sept. 30.

Newton County has moved the games between Newton High and Grayson High and Eastside High and Loganville to Thursday as well.

The Peachtree TV Game of the Week between North Paulding and Walton has also been moved to Thursday at 8 p.m. Peachtree TV will still air the game.

