Family’s home destroyed by fire overnight in DeKalb County, 4 displaced

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire has displaced a family of four in DeKalb County.

It happened Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in Decatur. DeKalb County Fire says when they arrived, the two-story home was engulfed in flames.

“In the middle of the night, our thoughts are always going to be, ‘Is everyone out?’” said Decatur Fire Deputy Chief Vera Morrison.

A couple and their two kids were able to make it out of the house safely.

“They’re just shocked, dealing with the loss of their home and everything in it,” said Decatur Fire Marshal Ninetta Violante.

No one was hurt but Decatur Fire did have to call for backup from DeKalb County Fire due to the intensity of the fire.

“Upon arrival it did spread very quickly throughout the home, and so to get a quicker knockdown on it, it’s always best to have more hands on deck,” said Morrison.

The City of Decatur Fire Department is looking into the cause.

