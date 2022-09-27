FIRST ALERT: Friday & Saturday as Ian approaches North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s going to be gorgeous and cool tonight, as lows drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. The amazing weather continues through Thursday, before Ian brings gusty winds and heavy rain to parts of North Georgia Friday evening and Saturday.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 74°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 0%

FIRST ALERT on Friday and Saturday

North Georgia will feel Ian’s impacts late Friday through Saturday. The heaviest rain and strongest winds will move in after sunset Friday night, and continue through Saturday morning. Ian’s track continues to track east. With a more easterly track, the biggest impacts will be closest to the storm. Because of that, the highest rain totals and strongest winds will be in East Georgia, and primarily se of I-85.

Rain totals (CBS46)

Rain: 2-4 inches of rain is expected in north Georgia between Friday and Sunday. The highest totals are expected in East Georgia.

Wind: Wind gusts up to tropical storm-force (39 mph) will be possible Friday and Saturday. The strongest winds will be in East Georgia.

Severe weather: There is little/no risk of tornadoes, unless Ian’s track shifts West.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.