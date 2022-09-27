Fulton County retired K9 Diesel passes away

K9 Diesel bravely served the metro Atlanta community for six years.
Retired K9 Diesel passes away
Retired K9 Diesel passes away(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K-9 officer.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, retired K9 Diesel passed away over the weekend.

Diesel worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for six years, becoming the first cell phone detection dog for the agency until his retirement on January 28, 2022, on his 9th birthday.

The sheriff’s office wrote the following on Facebook:

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Diesel. K-9 Diesel, who retired on January 28, 2022 on his 9th birthday, passed away over the weekend. Retired K-9 Deputy Diesel served six faithful years with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, becoming the first cell phone detection dog for the agency. Following retirement, Diesel enjoyed the leisurely life, remaining with his K-9 Handler, FCSO Sgt. B. Thomas.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surveillance video released in Deborah Collier investigation
Surveillance video released of last time missing Georgia mom was seen alive
Surveillance video released in Deborrah Collier death investigation
Missing Georgia woman surveillance video 2
Surveillance video released in Deborrah Collier death investigation
Missing Georgia woman surveillance video 1
Georgia's lieutenant governor's race
Close to the Edge
Museum of Design Atlanta opens hip-hop architecture exhibit Oct. 15