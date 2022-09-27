‘Hadestown’ coming to Fox Theatre Jan. 10

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The national tour of the award-winning musical Hadestown will come to the Fox Theatre Jan. 10, 2023.

Written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown retells the classic story of Orpheus and Eurydice set against an economic depression. The musical was first performed in 2006 before Mitchell recorded a concept album in 2010; that album featured Mitchell as Eurydice, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon as Orpheus, Ani DiFranco as Persephone, The Low Anthem’s Ben Knox Miller as Hermes and folk musician Greg Brown as Hades.

The musical made its Broadway premiere in 2019 and won 10 Tony Awards. The national tour began in 2021.

The touring production stars Hannah Whitley as Eurydice, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades and Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano and Nyla Watson as the Fates.

The musical will hold performances at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 through 12., 8 p.m Jan. 13., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 14 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m Jan. 15.

Tickets for each performance will be available Oct. 7.

