LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 27, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hurricane Ian moves through the state of Florida on its path towards Georgia, the state is starting to prepare. Additionally, events like high school football games are being rescheduled and some schools are even pivoting to virtual learning on Friday.

5:30 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a declaration of State of Emergency for Georgia. According to the declaration, the state of emergency related to Hurricane Ian goes into effect Sept. 29 at 7 a.m. and will be valid for a period of 22 days until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 28. CLICK HERE TO READ.

3:57 p.m.

The 5th annual Joan P. Garner Walk and Health Fair in Fulton County has been rescheduled because of the anticipated rain on Saturday. It will now take place on Oct. 8. CLICK HERE TO READ.

2:43 p.m.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter says they can provide shelter up to 250 houses. CLICK HERE TO READ.

2:40 p.m.

DeKalb County School District announces that all of their high school football games have been moved up to Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather on Friday and Saturday. CLICK HERE TO READ.

Winder-Barrow High School and Apalachee High School in Barrow County have also moved their games.

2:07 p.m.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning its residents that the impacts of Hurricane Ian will be felt in their county. They are advising residents to secure outside items and be prepared to deal with storm debris.

2:04 p.m.

Clayton County School District has announced they will pivot to remote learning on Friday. All students will participate in asynchronous (independent learning at home) and staff will work remotely. READ MORE.

2 p.m.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency hold press conference to discuss preparations for Hurricane Ian impacts in Georgia.

2 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a meeting today that he will likely issue a state of emergency in the next day or so for areas forecasted to be directly impacted by the storm.

1:11 p.m.

Atlanta News First has a crew on the way to Florida. Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi gives an update from the road.

11:21 a.m.

Newton County Schools has announced that they are moving their football game to Thursday night.

10 a.m.

Delta Air Lines has announced that it is issuing travel waivers for those who may be impacted by Hurricane Ian. CLICK HERE TO READ.

