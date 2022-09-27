McDonald’s partners with Cactus Plant Flea Market for adult Happy Meals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mcdonald’s will partner with Cactus Plant Flea Market to release a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box with figurines designed specifically for adults. The collaboration seeks to recreate the “can’t-sit-still feeling” of a Happy Meal.

The box will be available starting Oct. 3.

Customers can choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. Each box will come with one of four figurines: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Cactus Buddy.

A limited-edition merch drop will also be available on Cactus Plant Flea Market’s website starting Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. it will incdlude apparel and special collectibles.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.