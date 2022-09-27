Museum of Design Atlanta opens hip-hop architecture exhibit Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Museum of Design Atlanta will open the exhibit Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture Oct. 15.

The exhibit, curated by architect Sekou Cooke, showcases architecture influenced by the “collective creative energies of urban neighborhoods and how its designers produce spaces, buildings and environments that translate hip-hop’s energy and spirit into built form.”

34 architects will be represented at the exhibition.

An opening celebration will be held Oct. 14 with music and drinks. The celebration will be free and open to the public. There will also be a slew of related events throughout the exhibit’s run.

The exhibit will be at the museum until Jan. 29, 2023. Tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.