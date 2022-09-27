Peachtree TV Game of the Week moved due to Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peachtree TV high school Game of the Week between Walton and North Paulding has been moved due to Hurricane Ian.

The game will now take place Thurs. Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. Peachtree TV will still air the game.

RELATED: HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage

Dekalb County School District has moved all football games to Thursday as well. The school district has canceled all other athletic competitions this weekend.

Clayton County School District moved to virtual learning for Sept. 30.

Check out our full coverage of Hurricane Ian and download the First Alert weather app to stay up to date on the storm’s path as it makes landfall in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.