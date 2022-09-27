Peachtree TV Game of the Week moved due to Hurricane Ian

Walton football
Walton football(Score Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peachtree TV high school Game of the Week between Walton and North Paulding has been moved due to Hurricane Ian.

The game will now take place Thurs. Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. Peachtree TV will still air the game.

RELATED: HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage

Dekalb County School District has moved all football games to Thursday as well. The school district has canceled all other athletic competitions this weekend.

Clayton County School District moved to virtual learning for Sept. 30.

Check out our full coverage of Hurricane Ian and download the First Alert weather app to stay up to date on the storm’s path as it makes landfall in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Local high schools move football games to Thursday
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder, right, celebrates with catcher William Contreras,...
Elder shuts out Nationals 8-0; Braves within 1 game of Mets
Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins reacts on the sideline after a play during the first half...
Georgia Tech fires football coach Geoff Collins, athletic director Todd Stansbury
Purdues Wayne Smith (44) grabs the jersey of stiffarming Georgia Tech’s Rodney Lee in the third...
Former Georgia Tech football coach Bill Fulcher dies at 88