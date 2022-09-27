Ponce City Market to host James Beard Foundation charity dinner Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sunday Supper South, a charity dinner for the James Beard Foundation, will return to Ponce City Market Nov. 6.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on the Beltline with drinks and hors d’oeuvres before moving to Trestle on Ponce City Market’s third floor. 18 local chefs will put together a vegetable-focused menu featuring produce from local farms as well as a dessert station.

The proceeds will benefit the James Beard Foundation.

