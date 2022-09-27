Rome International Film Festival announced for Nov. 10-13

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 19th annual Rome International Film Festival will be held Nov. 10-13.

The festival bills itself as the “premiere film event in northwest Georgia.” Previous guests include Billy Bob Thornton, Mario Van Peebles and Jasmine Guy.

The full festival lineup has not been announced.

Tickets start at $10 per screening, with a $25 student package granting access to the entire festival. More information can be found here.

