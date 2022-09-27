Roswell to hold Dia de Los Muertos Festival Oct. 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Roswell will partner with the Consulate General of Mexico to hold a Dia de los Muertos festival Oct. 29.

Visitors can see entertainment including Aztec dancers and a mariachi band, an altar where offerings can be left to honor the dead and participate in a costume contest for cash prizes. There will also be a margarita tasting with a souvenir tasting glass.

The festival is free and open to the public. It will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roswell City Hall. The margarita tasting costs $35.

More information and tickets for the margarita tasting can be found here.

