Roswell to host Youth Day celebration Oct. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Roswell will host its 72nd annual Youth Day celebration Oct. 8.

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade through the city. The parade will begin on Mimosa Boulevard and end at Roswell Area Park on Woodstock Road. It will be followed by a celebration at Roswell City Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Smith Plantation and a Touch-A-Truck exhibit will be on hand as well as many other fun activities.

The celebration will be free and open to the public. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.