‘Silent Partner’ wins Best Short Film at Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival

Roderick Lawrence
Roderick Lawrence(BronzeLens Festival)
By Alexandra Parker
Sep. 27, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The short film Silent Partner has won Best Short Film at the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival.

The film stars Roderick Lawrence as a Black trial attorney who successfully defends a white woman during a murder trial. It explores Black men’s mental health and microaggressions in the workplace.

Lawrence previously won Best Actor at the BronzeLens Festival for his performance. The Best Short Film award win is the fourth during the film’s festival run.

Silent Partner is streaming through the festival’s website through Sept. 30.

