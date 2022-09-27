Teen arrested for murder in Paulding County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teen has been arrested in the murder of a 17-year-old in Paulding County.

Carson Nathanial Kennedy turned himself into the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Sept. 25. He is accused of shooting the victim, who is currently unnamed, around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The victim later died in the hospital.

Kennedy has not established a motive for the killing.

He has been charged with murder and is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond. Detectives anticipate more charges will be filed as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.