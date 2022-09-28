157 residents vaccinated at drive-thru flu shot clinic in Murray County

Ruel Manning of Eton receiving his flu vaccination by North Georgia Health District...
Ruel Manning of Eton receiving his flu vaccination by North Georgia Health District Immunization Coordinator Robin Coffey.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT
Murray County, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the flu season underway, health officials have organized additional drive-thru flu shot clinics around northern Georgia, with additional clinics being scheduled.

Health officials confirmed that 157 residents were vaccinated Tuesday at a drive-thru flu shot clinic held by the Murray County health department at First Baptist Church of Chatsworth.

Officials say the Gilmer County Health Department and Cherokee County Health Department will conduct four upcoming drive-thru flu shot clinics beginning on Oct. 4.

The clinic led by Gilmer County health officials will be held at the ETC Pavillion in Ellijay and the clinic led by Cherokee County officials will be held at the Woodstock Health Center.

