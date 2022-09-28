40 homes open for tours during Georgia Trust Fall Ramble Oct. 14 to 16

Dent-Walls-Strain House
Dent-Walls-Strain House(Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation)
By Alexandra Parker
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will hold its annual Fall Ramble Oct. 14 to 16. 40 historic homes in Newnan, Coweta County and Chattahoochee Hills will be open to the public for tours.

Some of the homes have never been open to the public, including one built in 1815. Guests will also explore some of the last rural areas of metro Atlanta in Chattahoochee Hills.

The tours are self-guided and guests must provide their own transportation.

Meals and tastings will also be held at historic sites such as the Central Baptist Church and Newnan Historic Train Depot.

More information can be found here.

