Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets.

Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris II had a two-run triple for the Braves, who caught the Mets when New York lost 6-4 at home to Miami. Both teams have seven games remaining, including a head-to-head three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta.

With the win, the Braves are guaranteed the No. 2 playoff seed in the National League if they finish ahead of the Mets.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.