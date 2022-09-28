Atlanta-based The Home Depot activates Hurricane Command Center ahead of Ian

By Don Shipman
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As meteorologists track Hurricane Ian, a team from Atlanta-based The Home Depot is doing the same from inside the company’s Hurricane Command Center.

“They’re already sending the supplies that those stores are going to need,” said Danny Watson of The Home Depot.

The Home Depot activated its command center last week. Dozens of staff members are laser focused on analyzing weather data and mapping out trucking routes. The center’s mission is to manage the logistics of hauling critical supplies from their warehouses to stores in and around Ian’s path.

So far, they’ve moved more than 450 truckloads of emergency product, like generators, gas cans, and plywood.

“Really stay on top of everything, all the needs of the associates, all the needs of the customer to make sure that our stores have everything that they need,” said Watson. “Batteries, flashlights, a first aid kit, tarps, clamps for those tarps, tape.”

Trucks are still delivering supplies to the stores that are still open. As Ian bears down on Florida, The Home Depot was forced to close at least 40 stores in Ian’s path.

Company reps say they’ve positioned trucks outside the strike zone, in hopes of quickly moving supplies in just as Floridians return home and assess the damage left behind.

