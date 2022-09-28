Atlanta Gas Light offers hurricane preparation tips

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the United States and could bring substantial downpours to southern and coastal Georgia. Atlanta Gas Light, the state’s largest natural gas utility, is offering some tips to keep customers safe.

Most natural gas infrastructure is underground, so losing service during severe weather is rare. In the event that you lose service, however, here are some tips to stay safe.

Leave your meter on and make sure it’s visible to clean-up crews. Only trained or emergency personnel should shut off the valve, but it’s good to know where your meter is.

Leave your gas appliances on during the storm. Most modern gas appliances have safety valves that shut off the flow of gas if they detect a loss of pressure.

If you smell a distinct “rotten egg” odor or see blowing dirt, discolored vegetation or continued bubbling in standing water, leave the area immediately and call an emergency response line or dial 911. Do not try to find the source of the leak yourself.

Call 811 before digging during clean-up and repairs, or when dealing with downed trees. It’s the law and helps keep communities safe.

Make sure vent openings and air intakes are clear to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide.

