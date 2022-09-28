Atlanta News First flying with hurricane hunters into the eye of Hurricane Ian

Atlanta News First to fly with Hurricane Hunters into Ian
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only do we have crews in Florida, we also have a crew flying over the eye of the storm.

Reporter Madeline Montgomery and photojournalist Gary Stillwell traveled to the Keesler Air Forse Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, to fly with the “hurricane hunters.”

The C-130J plane filled with scientists from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) will fly through the eye of Hurricane Ian in order to track the storm’s strength and movement.

PHOTOS: Coverage of Hurricane Ian | Atlanta News First

The plane is scheduled to depart at 11 a.m. It will be their last pass through the storm before it makes landfall this afternoon in Florida.

