Atlanta nonprofit mobilizes for Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Right now, our neighbors in Florida could use some support as Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the state.

A nonprofit in South Atlanta called Caring For Others, Inc. is now sending resources their way as hundreds of thousands of people prepare for the worst.

It’s becoming more clear every hour how much they’re going to need the help.

When a major hurricane hits, you can lose power, access to clean water, and even your home.

In a humanitarian crisis, there are people who want to help. Caring For Others is trying to mobilize now so they can be on the ground in some of the hardest hit areas 24-48 hours after the storm.

“These are all hurricane donations,” said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, President and CEO/Founder of Caring For Others, Inc. “We have been doing this for three months, we know hurricane season is coming.”

Taking care of others is not a job for the founder of Caring For Others, Inc., it’s part of her calling.

“To know that I am a vessel to do what I do. I am happy with what I do. I wanna be there, I want to give the hugs, I want to show them that someone cares,” Richmond-Shockley said.

Her crews are getting ready to roll out as Hurricane Ian is rolling in.

“If you look in this building, we have 26 palettes. That is already one truck,” said Roderick Thompson with Caring For Others, Inc.

The nonprofit says they are staying for the long haul. Once they leave, they plan to serve areas in need for months.

“It brings joy to me that I am able to do something good for them, that we are able to give them hope again. Devastation causes poverty,” said Richmond-Shockley.

The nonprofit delivers trucks of donations in three phases. The first load will be full of equipment needed to help with cleanup, like rakes and humidifiers. The second load is full of personal needs like clothes, mattresses, sheets, bedding, and toiletries. The third is monetary donations that are given to specific families in need.

“When you lose everything, you lose your dignity and you have to find a way to bring love and comfort to them,” said Richmond-Shockley. “No way we can help everybody, but at least we can help one person.”

This nonprofit says it partners with law enforcement across the country to find families in need and get to the hardest hit areas.

