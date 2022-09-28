Atlanta police seek information on persons of interest, location in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest and the location of a shooting that occurred this afternoon.

Several people dropped off an unidentified male at Atlanta Medical Center with a gunshot wound early this afternoon. He is currently in critical condition.

Atlanta police are seeking information identifying the people who dropped him off, as well as determining where the shooting occurred. It is unknown what relationship the people of interest have to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stopper is offering a $2,000 reward for information.

