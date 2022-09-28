Car fire causes major traffic jam on Northside Drive during evening commute

Emergency crews respond to car fire under train bridge on Northside Drive
Emergency crews respond to car fire under train bridge on Northside Drive
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car fire under a train bridge on Northside Drive in Atlanta caused a massive traffic jam in the area between 14th Street and 17th Street on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the car fire around 4:45 p.m. after reports of a fire.

Atlanta police blocked off Northside Drive between 14th Street and 17th Street as crews cleaned up the debris. Grady Hospital crews also responded to the scene.

Atlanta News First cameras observed police responding to the scene to block the road. Dozens of cars made U-turns to avoid the area.

Portion of Northside Drive in northwest Atlanta blocked after car fire
The cause of the car fire remains under investigation.

