City of Atlanta addressing challenges to 911 response along the BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta BeltLine is a huge attraction, but if you don’t know where you are when you call 911, it can put you in a dangerous situation.

It’s an issue the city of Atlanta is trying to fix.

“Historically, our system sends us to addresses or cross streets and so now with the evolution of the BeltLine, we now have to figure out how can we more expediently or quickly get to the BeltLine,” said Chief Roderick Smith with Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Smith said the city is working to improve how they respond to 911 calls coming from the 33-mile network of trails.

“How do we develop a better response strategy to the BeltLine, which will include putting mile marker signs up in place and having those geo-coded, having those added to the E-911 system.”

For now, residents say there aren’t many points of reference they can give first responders when on the paved trails.

“There’s really not much of a reference I could give other than I’m right by Kroger on the BeltLine and even that’s a pretty large distance for them to try to find me,” said Atlanta resident Jezbelle Fant.

Residents said pinpointing your location is particularly troublesome in certain parts of the city.

“Definitely, there’s spots where there’s not a notable restaurant or bar, so it would be helpful,” one walker along the Beltline told Atlanta News First.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said they’re working with other agencies to get to people as quickly as possible.

“APD is going to enhance their pathway patrolling program as well as we are improving our methodology for responding to the beltline, identifying those points of entry, noting where those signs are located based on E-911 response so we can get to any victims or patients that may need our assistance,” said Smith.

